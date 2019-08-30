Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,149,506 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $156,232,000 after buying an additional 1,145,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,269,503 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,954,000 after buying an additional 959,745 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,560 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 51,014 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $738,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Vice Chairman Richard C. Adkerson purchased 172,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,744,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 920,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,658,866.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.12. 222,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,642,410. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

