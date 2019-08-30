Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) and SSLJ.Com (NASDAQ:SSLJ) Financial Comparison

SSLJ.Com (NASDAQ:SSLJ) and Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of SSLJ.Com shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Frontdoor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SSLJ.Com and Frontdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSLJ.Com N/A N/A N/A Frontdoor 10.57% -44.16% 14.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SSLJ.Com and Frontdoor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSLJ.Com $16.32 million 0.00 -$23.72 million N/A N/A Frontdoor $1.26 billion 3.45 $125.00 million $1.77 29.01

Frontdoor has higher revenue and earnings than SSLJ.Com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SSLJ.Com and Frontdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSLJ.Com 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontdoor 0 3 11 0 2.79

Frontdoor has a consensus target price of $46.41, indicating a potential downside of 9.61%.

Summary

Frontdoor beats SSLJ.Com on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SSLJ.Com Company Profile

SSLJ.com Limited engages in the online-to-offline home improvement service and product business in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the provision of consulting, design, construction, and furnishing services related to home improvement; and renovation and remodeling of old apartments. It also manufactures and sells furniture, lighting, appliances, and customized cabinets, as well as smart home systems comprising sweeping and talking robots, rice cookers, and air purifiers. The company offers its products and services through sales and service network, including 46 showrooms; and Website, mobile applications, and third party online shopping platforms. SSLJ.com Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. It serves homeowners under the American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark, and OneGuard brands. frontdoor, inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

