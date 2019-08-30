FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Down 12.3% in August

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,575,900 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 4,075,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.01 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

NYSE FSK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,057. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.41%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, General Counsel Stephen Sypherd acquired 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $100,001.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 50,107 shares of company stock worth $294,452. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

