G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of G4S/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G4S/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Get G4S/ADR alerts:

Shares of G4S/ADR stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. G4S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17.

G4S/ADR Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for G4S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.