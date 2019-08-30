GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $109.03

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $109.03 and traded as low as $125.73. GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at $126.20, with a volume of 1,395,986 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 126.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69, a quick ratio of 413.05 and a current ratio of 413.05.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is currently 0.93%.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.