Genaro Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $308,265.00 (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Genaro Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. Genaro Network has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $308,265.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Genaro Network

GNX is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,507,139 tokens. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Gate.io, Bibox, HitBTC, DigiFinex, OKEx, Allcoin, BigONE and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

