General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,024,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 456,127 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of General Motors worth $154,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,844 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 102,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 19.9% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,867 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at $19,190,902.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Nomura set a $38.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.62.

General Motors stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,214,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

