Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) Hits New 52-Week High at $110.83

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.83 and last traded at $110.74, with a volume of 230802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.51.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWR. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $571.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.19 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 6.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesee & Wyoming news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 23,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,984,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,500,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,639,000 after buying an additional 510,698 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 604.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 296,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after buying an additional 254,509 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,612,000 after buying an additional 240,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after buying an additional 181,580 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

