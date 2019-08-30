Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Reaches $1.24 on Top Exchanges

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $344,426.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00013050 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Binance and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00231152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.50 or 0.01344128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00092006 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022161 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Kucoin, Ovis, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

