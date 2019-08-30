Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Hits New 52-Week High at $206.55

Shares of Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $206.55 and last traded at $206.55, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $197.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a current ratio of 14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.91.

About Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

