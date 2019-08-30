Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.83

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.67, with a volume of 1203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.55 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,196,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.