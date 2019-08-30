Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GBLI stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Global Indemnity has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $41.77.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $146.14 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 346,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

