Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) Shares Down 0.9%

Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04, 325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X China Energy ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 26.87% of Global X China Energy ETF worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE)

Global X China Energy ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Energy sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

