Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.83, approximately 32,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 11,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X MSCI Portugal ETF stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL) by 59,407.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,988 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 12.50% of Global X MSCI Portugal ETF worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

