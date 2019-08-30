GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $647,848.00 and $2,902.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,621.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.36 or 0.01762113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.87 or 0.02922367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00675528 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00706088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011863 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00066275 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00466268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009551 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,337,275 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

