GMS (NYSE:GMS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $29.21 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 6026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.65 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on GMS from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GMS to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

In other GMS news, CEO G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 28,950 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $654,559.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,179.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 115.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,488,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,758,000 after buying an additional 428,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in GMS by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,538,000 after purchasing an additional 428,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in GMS by 607,075.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 376,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 376,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $928.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

GMS Company Profile (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

