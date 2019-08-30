GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.25

Shares of GMV Minerals Inc (CVE:GMV) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 90300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market cap of $5.98 million and a PE ratio of -18.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14.

About GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project covering an area of approximately 2,693 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

