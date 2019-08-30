GoByte Achieves Market Cap of $145,308.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $145,308.00 and approximately $6,492.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 4,466,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,736 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

