GoldCoin Market Cap Hits $2.27 Million (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. GoldCoin has a market cap of $2.27 million and $2,136.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0545 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00673501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000854 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000605 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

