Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Beacon Securities lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSS opened at $3.01 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59.

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

