Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Up 10.4% in August

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,900 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 292,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $20.50) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of GSBD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,026. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a market cap of $801.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 87.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 142,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 66,135 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $969,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

