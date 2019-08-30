GoldMint Hits Market Capitalization of $699,119.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $699,119.00 and approximately $790.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

