Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Goldstrike Resources Ltd (CVE:GSR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 25625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 million and a PE ratio of 1.00.

Goldstrike Resources Company Profile (CVE:GSR)

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's principal properties include the Plateau North and Plateau South areas covering approximately 3,167 claims in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as AccelRate Power Systems Inc and changed its name to Goldstrike Resources Ltd.

