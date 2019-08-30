Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 895 ($11.69) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Grafton Group to an “add” rating in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 888 ($11.60).

Grafton Group stock traded up GBX 71 ($0.93) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 753.50 ($9.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 11.94. Grafton Group has a 1 year low of GBX 626.50 ($8.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 938.50 ($12.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 721.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 811.69.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

