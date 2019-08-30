Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.00

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52.

Grafton Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GROUF)

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

