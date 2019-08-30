Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 12,357 Shares of EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,357 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of EVI Industries worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,044 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EVI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVI remained flat at $$30.04 during midday trading on Friday. 2,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,230. EVI Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $48.45.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; designs and plans laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems; and provides installation and maintenance services to commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers.

