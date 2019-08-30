Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 50,679 Shares of Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,679 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Youngevity International worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YGYI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Youngevity International by 2,794.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Youngevity International during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Youngevity International during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Youngevity International by 203.8% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Youngevity International by 347.8% during the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 107,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 83,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Youngevity International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Paul Sallwasser sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $25,905.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,779.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

YGYI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. 6,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,057. Youngevity International Inc has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.

Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Youngevity International had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 90.25%. The firm had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter.

Youngevity International Profile

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.

