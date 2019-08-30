Great Portland Estates’ (GPOR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GPOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Great Portland Estates to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 703 ($9.19) price target (down from GBX 745 ($9.73)) on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 672.17 ($8.78).

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 694.80 ($9.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 677.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 721.09. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of GBX 643.80 ($8.41) and a one year high of GBX 777.60 ($10.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

