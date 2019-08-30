Great Portland Estates’ (GPOR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GPOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Great Portland Estates to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 703 ($9.19) price target (down from GBX 745 ($9.73)) on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 672.17 ($8.78).

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 694.80 ($9.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 677.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 721.09. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of GBX 643.80 ($8.41) and a one year high of GBX 777.60 ($10.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Analyst Recommendations for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.