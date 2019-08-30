Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.77. Greif also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.

Shares of GEF opened at $36.62 on Friday. Greif has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Greif will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

GEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on shares of Greif and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greif from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on shares of Greif and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $36.38.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,450 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $116,472.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,118.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter G. Watson purchased 15,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $490,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,759.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,358 shares of company stock worth $670,275 in the last ninety days. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

