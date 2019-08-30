Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.31

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.31 and traded as high as $17.83. Griffon shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 1,497 shares trading hands.

GFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $799.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $574.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.20 million. Griffon had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Griffon by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Griffon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Griffon by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Griffon by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

