GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 18,581 Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,581 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 33,926 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 119,746 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DKS opened at $34.66 on Friday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.93.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

