GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of AtriCure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AtriCure by 63,841.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.24. AtriCure Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.76 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $47,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,039,381. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,158 shares of company stock worth $1,169,102 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATRC. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on shares of AtriCure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $39.00 price target on shares of AtriCure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.