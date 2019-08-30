GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 190.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,697 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 81.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 17.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $46,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,743 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,233.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,055.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,335 shares of company stock valued at $271,920 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $17.35 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.98 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

