GTT Communications (GTT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GTT Communications (NYSE: GTT):

8/28/2019 – GTT Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GTT Communications, Inc. offers cloud networking; high bandwidth IP transit for content delivery and hosting as well as network-to-network carrier interconnects solutions and data connectivity solutions. The company’s network consists of a layer 2 switched Ethernet and IP transit or dedicated internet access. It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. GTT Communications, Inc., formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc., is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. “

8/22/2019 – GTT Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GTT Communications, Inc. offers cloud networking; high bandwidth IP transit for content delivery and hosting as well as network-to-network carrier interconnects solutions and data connectivity solutions. The company’s network consists of a layer 2 switched Ethernet and IP transit or dedicated internet access. It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. GTT Communications, Inc., formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc., is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. “

8/12/2019 – GTT Communications was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

8/9/2019 – GTT Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $42.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – GTT Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $37.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – GTT Communications was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2019 – GTT Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $42.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – GTT Communications was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/3/2019 – GTT Communications was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

GTT Communications stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. 40,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,022. GTT Communications Inc has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $471.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43.

Get GTT Communications Inc alerts:

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $433.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.66 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.83) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GTT Communications Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Brian Thompson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $40,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 617,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,542,790.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $9,597,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,092,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,574 and sold 20,789 shares valued at $239,080. Insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 24,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 181,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.