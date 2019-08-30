Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Short Interest Down 13.2% in August

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,891,700 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 3,330,500 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $7.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.05. The stock had a trading volume of 620,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,847. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $112.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.63 and its 200 day moving average is $79.70.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $53.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $110.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 9,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $869,049.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $50,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,002,177 shares of company stock valued at $100,252,673 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 20.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 200.0% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

