Guyana Goldstrike (CVE:GYA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Guyana Goldstrike Inc (CVE:GYA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 21500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.33 target price on shares of Guyana Goldstrike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86.

About Guyana Goldstrike (CVE:GYA)

Guyana Goldstrike Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Marudi Gold Project that covers an area of approximately 13,500 acres located in Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as Swift Resources Inc and changed its name to Guyana Goldstrike Inc in March 2017.

