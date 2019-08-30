Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.81.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. 1,050,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,839. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $29.42.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $557.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Buckingham Research set a $23.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.68.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

