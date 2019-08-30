Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,805 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 44,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $120.23. 1,179,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,082,202. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $122.00. The company has a market cap of $301.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,258,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,225 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

