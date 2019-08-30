Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 921.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,253,000 after buying an additional 522,769 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,489.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 545,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,358,000 after buying an additional 511,356 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13,477.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,910,000 after buying an additional 314,420 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,358,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,637,000 after buying an additional 204,138 shares during the period. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,518.3% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 149,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,355,000 after buying an additional 139,854 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $166.08. 5,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,389. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $124.85 and a 52-week high of $170.42.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

