Harvey Partners LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK)

Harvey Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Mohawk Group makes up about 1.6% of Harvey Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harvey Partners LLC owned 0.85% of Mohawk Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,825,000.

In related news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $42,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MWK traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,371. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24. Mohawk Group Holdings has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $10.74.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.46 million.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

