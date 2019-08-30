Harvey Partners LLC Sells 9,500 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Harvey Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. FMC comprises approximately 3.3% of Harvey Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harvey Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,752,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,223,749,000 after acquiring an additional 146,378 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in FMC by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,486,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,311,000 after acquiring an additional 717,477 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in FMC by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,881,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,052,000 after acquiring an additional 169,214 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in FMC by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,713,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,489,000 after acquiring an additional 268,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FMC by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,450,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $197,318.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $17,465,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,784,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on FMC to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FMC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura increased their price target on FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on FMC from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.85.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $86.30. 36,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,610. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. FMC Corp has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $92.76.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

