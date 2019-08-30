Harwood Advisory Group LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,532,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,370,000 after purchasing an additional 123,585 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.08. The stock had a trading volume of 96,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,104,641. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.11. The firm has a market cap of $338.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

