Hashgard 24-Hour Volume Reaches $397,959.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Hashgard has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Hashgard token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Gate.io. Hashgard has a market cap of $2.64 million and $397,959.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00234774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.01347059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00092370 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021086 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,583,225,615 tokens. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

