HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FUL. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded HB Fuller from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HB Fuller from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.25.

NYSE:FUL opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. HB Fuller has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.58.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $759.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.07 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 13.38%. HB Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HB Fuller will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $366,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,364.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HB Fuller by 283.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 259,065 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HB Fuller in the second quarter worth approximately $9,399,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in HB Fuller by 15.8% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,355,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,895,000 after acquiring an additional 185,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HB Fuller by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,130,000 after acquiring an additional 81,123 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in HB Fuller by 27.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 292,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 62,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

