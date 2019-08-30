HBZ coin Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. HBZ coin has a market cap of $259,326.00 and approximately $38,640.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HBZ coin token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Mercatox, Bitlish and HitBTC. Over the last week, HBZ coin has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00040544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.28 or 0.04976909 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000141 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#.

"

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

"

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Bitlish and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

