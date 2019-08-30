Head to Head Review: Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) vs. ProMetic Life Sciences (NASDAQ:PFSCF)

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) and ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and ProMetic Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics -3,602.24% -139.52% -91.28% ProMetic Life Sciences -373.05% -3,350.55% -37.56%

Volatility and Risk

Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProMetic Life Sciences has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and ProMetic Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics $9.66 million 155.68 -$114.78 million ($1.63) -1.26 ProMetic Life Sciences $36.55 million 5.95 -$150.73 million N/A N/A

Nabriva Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nabriva Therapeutics and ProMetic Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 ProMetic Life Sciences 0 2 0 0 2.00

Nabriva Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 278.05%. Given Nabriva Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nabriva Therapeutics is more favorable than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ProMetic Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nabriva Therapeutics beats ProMetic Life Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection. The company is also developing BC-7013, a semi-synthetic compound derived from pleuromutilin, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. In addition, it is developing lefamulin for use in the treatment of ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia or hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and sexually transmitted infections. The company was formerly known as Nabriva Therapeutics Forschungs GmbH and changed its name to Nabriva Therapeutics plc in 2007. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About ProMetic Life Sciences

Prometic Life Sciences Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Laval, Canada.

