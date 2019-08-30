Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 1,334 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,131,000 after acquiring an additional 420,390 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,158,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,552,000 after acquiring an additional 494,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,852,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,767,000 after acquiring an additional 597,017 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,362,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,547,000 after acquiring an additional 645,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 301.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,817 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $160,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.12. 21,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,640. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average of $78.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

