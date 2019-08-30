HelloGold Market Capitalization Hits $231,420.00 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HelloGold has a market cap of $231,420.00 and approximately $52,213.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, COSS and Gatecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HelloGold

HelloGold’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org.

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

