Hershey Trust Co. Sells 4,194 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Hershey Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,342. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 19.07 and a quick ratio of 19.07. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.81 million and a P/E ratio of -7.17.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.05). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,303.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.