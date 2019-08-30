Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Short Interest Up 7.7% in August

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,495,500 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 11,602,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. ValuEngine lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price objective on Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays began coverage on Hess in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

HES stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,036. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.11 and a beta of 1.97. Hess has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $74.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $417,699.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 30,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,977,583.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,976.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,015. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

